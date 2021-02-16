Police investigate thefts from vehicles parked at Springwater, Ont., trails

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating three separate thefts from vehicles that were parked near trails in Springwater, Ont., between Feb. 3 and Feb. 13.
On Saturday, police say a vehicle was found with its window smashed in while parked on Gill Road. According to officers, this occurred at about 1 p.m. while the owner was hiking on a local trail.
About a week earlier, on Feb. 6, a vehicle was found with its window broken while parked in the lot at the Minesing Wetlands Conservation Area.
According to police, the incident occurred between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Identification and valuables were taken.
Three days before that, on Feb. 3, a victim returned from their walk to find their vehicle’s window broken and their purse stolen.
Police say the victim’s vehicle was parked on Gill Road between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments