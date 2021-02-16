Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate thefts from vehicles parked at Springwater, Ont., trails

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 3:16 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign.
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating three separate thefts from vehicles that were parked near trails in Springwater, Ont., between Feb. 3 and Feb. 13.

On Saturday, police say a vehicle was found with its window smashed in while parked on Gill Road. According to officers, this occurred at about 1 p.m. while the owner was hiking on a local trail.

Read more: Police investigate crash involving snowmobile, transport truck in Springwater, Ont.

About a week earlier, on Feb. 6, a vehicle was found with its window broken while parked in the lot at the Minesing Wetlands Conservation Area.

According to police, the incident occurred between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Identification and valuables were taken.

Trending Stories

Three days before that, on Feb. 3, a victim returned from their walk to find their vehicle’s window broken and their purse stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigate early morning fire at Springwater, Ont., business

Police say the victim’s vehicle was parked on Gill Road between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Protecting your vehicle from thieves' Protecting your vehicle from thieves
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SpringwaterGill Road SpringwaterMinesing WetlandsMinesing Wetlands vehicle theftSpringwater car break-insSpringwater theftsSpringwater vehicle thefts
Flyers
More weekly flyers