Alberta pastor who defied COVID-19 rules refuses bail conditions, remains in custody

James Coates, the pastor of GraceLife Church outside Edmonton, remains in custody after appearing in court before a judge Wednesday morning.

The church and its pastor have been found to be repeatedly in violation of public health restrictions put in place to reduce transmission of COVID-19. The public health rules include a 15 per cent capacity and physical distancing.

Coates was fined in December, Alberta Health Services ordered the church to close in January and then Coates was arrested and charged in early February for contravention of the Public Health Act.

Last Sunday, RCMP and AHS went to the church to “assess compliance in relation to conditions issued to the pastor on Feb. 7,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Observations were made that James Coates was not complying with his undertaking release conditions, and the church was not in compliance with the Public Health Order.”

Because of that, the RCMP said it would be furthering its investigation into the church and its pastor.

“To be very clear, the RCMP’s objective is not to interrupt church services, prohibit services, nor deny peoples’ right to practice their religion — merely to ensure that public health restrictions are adhered to while doing so,” Insp. Mike Lokken said.

On Tuesday, Coates turned himself him, RCMP said.

“He was charged with two counts of contravention of the Public Health Act and charged for failing to comply with a condition of his undertaking, under the Criminal Code,” RCMP said Wednesday.

There was a bail hearing on Wednesday morning and Coates “was to be released on conditions.” However, “he continued to refuse to agree with those conditions and a judge’s order was issued compelling him to attend court on Wednesday, Feb. 24,” RCMP said in a news release.

“We’ve been consistent in our approach of escalated levels of enforcement with Pastor Coates, and we were hopeful to resolve this issue in a different manner,” Lokken said.

“The pastor’s actions, and the subsequent effects those actions could have on the health and safety of citizens dictated our response in this situation.”

