Edmonton-area pastor arrested, charged after repeatedly ignoring COVID-19 rules

After defying Alberta’s COVID-19 rules and Alberta Health Services orders for several weeks in a row, the pastor of a Christian church on the outskirts of Edmonton was arrested by RCMP after this past Sunday’s service.

GraceLife Church of Edmonton is located just outside the city limits, on Highway 627 in Parkland County.

RCMP have monitored Sunday morning activity at the church for several weekends in a row, after Alberta Health Services issued a work order on Dec. 17, 2020 — which was escalated to a closure order at the end of January.

The parking lot next to the Edmonton Corn Maze has been consistently full and the church has welcomed members into the building every Sunday in recent weeks, even after being ordered closed for not wearing masks, ignoring social distancing and allowing hundreds of people inside — in violation of the current 15 per cent of total capacity rules.

The crowded parking lot of GraceLife Church Of Edmonton in Parkland County, on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Supplied to Global News

Last month, RCMP said its role was to observe and ensure a peaceful interaction because AHS is the lead agency on the case.

Since early December, RCMP have been working with AHS in an ongoing investigation into the activities surrounding the non-compliance of the church, a news release Monday said.

GraceLife Church is led by Pastor James Coates. On Sunday, he was arrested by RCMP and charged in contravention of Section 73(1) of the Public Health Act, for being over capacity and failing to adhere to physical distancing requirements.

It came after RCMP and an AHS public health inspector attended the church and determined it was over double the current restricted capacity level.

As a matter of respect, the church proceedings were not interrupted by the RCMP, and Coates was cooperative with the RCMP following the end of the service, the RCMP news release said.

“There are many different discussions and considerations at play in relation to the GraceLife Church and their non compliance,” Parkland RCMP detachment Insp. Mike Lokken said in a statement.

“We have ensured that the church is well aware of the conditions that they need to follow and they have been afforded repeated opportunities to comply. Tweet This

“In collaboration with AHS, we have now followed up with escalated enforcement.”

Coates was released with conditions and ordered to attend in Stony Plain Provincial Court on March 31. The arrest comes after a $1,200 violation ticket was issued to him in December.

Global News has reached out to GraceLife church several times for comment, but a response has never been received.

An undated notice appeared on the church’s website a few days ago, downplaying the pandemic and discussing the importance of civil liberties and freedoms — saying the negative effects of the government lockdown measures on society far surpass the effects of COVID-19.

“We are gravely concerned that COVID-19 is being used to fundamentally alter society and strip us all of our civil liberties. Tweet This

“By the time the so-called ‘pandemic’ is over, if it is ever permitted to be over, Albertans will be utterly reliant on government, instead of free, prosperous, and independent,” part of the lengthy statement said.

The church went on to say it didn’t believe its actions would contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

The crowded parking lot of Grace Life Church Of Edmonton in Parkland County, on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Supplied to Global News

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has not commented on GraceLife directly, but has said health rules are mandatory and need to be followed.

“There have been recent events in some faith gatherings that indicate some are not taking these measures seriously,” Hinshaw said during her Monday update.

“I want to reinforce these measures are mandatory, not optional, and that in Alberta we have made great efforts to make sure that faith communities can continue to meet in a safe way.

“Those who are not following current restrictions are breaking the law.” Tweet This

Hinshaw stressed the continued importance of masking and physical distancing in all settings, and reiterated the call to stay home if you’re unwell.

— With files from The Canadian Press