Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Ontario reports 964 new coronavirus cases on Family Day Monday, 904 on Tuesday

Ontario is reporting 964 new coronavirus cases on Family Day Monday and 904 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 287,736.

The provincial government did not release Ontario COVID-19 numbers on Monday due to the holiday and released two sets of data on Tuesday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,719 as 13 more deaths were reported on each day, totaling 26 deaths in two days.

Resolved cases increased by 2,285 from the last two days — 1,273 on Monday and 1,012 on Tuesday. The government said 27,005 tests were processed in the last 24 hours and 30,355 tests for the previous 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported a total of 904 new cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

320 were in Toronto

154 were in Peel Region

118 were in York Region

37 were in Durham Region

44 were in Halton Region

Stay-at-home order lifted in 27 Ontario regions as economic reopening continues

The units will now return to the province’s COVID-19 colour-coded tiered ranking system used prior to a provincewide lockdown which began on Boxing Day.

Most of the Greater Toronto Area regions, fall along the scale that moves from red — the second-most strict level — through green, with lighter restrictions on businesses and gatherings at each stage.

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay Parry Sound are set to remain under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,717 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of three deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 170 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 269 active cases among long-term care residents and 391 active cases among staff — down by one case for both in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.