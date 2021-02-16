Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Health minister says Ontario not ready to release more detailed COVID-19 vaccine plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2021 1:52 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario government updates COVID-19 vaccination plan' Coronavirus: Ontario government updates COVID-19 vaccination plan
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government has unveiled new priority groups to get the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in the coming weeks. Travis Dhanraj reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s health minister says the province is not ready to release a more detailed COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan because of continued supply shortages.

Christine Elliott says the province knows which age groups it wants to prioritize as it distributes its vaccines, but it does not yet have a reliable supply chain.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford defends Ontario’s reopening plan as stay-at-home order lifts for 27 regions

Elliott says until the vaccine stock becomes more dependable, the province does not want to release timelines it may not be able to achieve.

She says the impending federal approval of a third vaccine – the shot manufactured by AstraZeneca – could also change the province’s targets.

Read more: All residents of Mississauga condo to be tested after South African COVID-19 variant confirmed

The province says it is creating an online booking system to help expand its vaccine rollout in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, the province updated to its priority list to identify adults aged 80 and older, seniors in congregate care and Indigenous adults as those next in line for a shot.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
