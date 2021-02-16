Menu

COVID-19
February 16 2021 3:56pm
02:32

Coronavirus: Ontario health official defends modelling, says hostile comments not helpful

Asked about comments by epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman, who said the province misinterpreted some of his modelling when it was decided to move March break to April, associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe defended the modelling projections shown last week and said officials are monitoring COVID-19 numbers in relation to reopening schools. She added that if Fisman has concerns, he should bring them up with the head of the science table, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown.

