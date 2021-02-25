Ontario set to release updated COVID-19 modelling projections Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario will release new COVID-19 projections today.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s science advisory group, will present the data in an afternoon news conference.

Two weeks ago, Brown said projections indicated more contagious variants of COVID-19 are spreading in the province.

He said at the time that they accounted for five to 10 per cent of all cases.

Brown said strong public health measures, like a stay-at-home order, and vaccination of vulnerable groups were important to help avoid a third wave.

Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay, Ont., remain under a stay-at-home order but the province recently loosened restrictions for all other regions.