Comments

Health

Ontario set to release updated COVID-19 modelling projections Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2021 10:54 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health official defends modelling, says hostile comments not helpful' Coronavirus: Ontario health official defends modelling, says hostile comments not helpful
WATCH ABOVE (Feb. 16): Asked about comments by epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman, who said the province misinterpreted some of his modelling when it was decided to move March break to April, associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe defended the modelling projections shown last week and said officials are monitoring COVID-19 numbers in relation to reopening schools. She added that if Fisman has concerns, he should bring them up with the head of the science table, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown – Feb 16, 2021

Ontario will release new COVID-19 projections today.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s science advisory group, will present the data in an afternoon news conference.

Ontario reports more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths

Two weeks ago, Brown said projections indicated more contagious variants of COVID-19 are spreading in the province.

He said at the time that they accounted for five to 10 per cent of all cases.

8 Toronto schools each have at least 1 possible COVID-19 variant case, public health reports

Brown said strong public health measures, like a stay-at-home order, and vaccination of vulnerable groups were important to help avoid a third wave.

Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay, Ont., remain under a stay-at-home order but the province recently loosened restrictions for all other regions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
