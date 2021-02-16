Heavy snowfall in Toronto-area forces some school boards to close in-person learning

Send this page to someone via email

Some Greater Toronto Area school boards will be closed to in-person learning on Tuesday — the first day back to the classroom for some after the region was dumped with heavy snowfall overnight.

Schools are closed at York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board.

Peel District School Board said all schools and buses are cancelled, but “learning will continue at home through remote, synchronous instruction, where possible.”

Buses are cancelled and schools are closed for Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board with learning being done remotely.

However, the Toronto District School Board said schools remain open for those returning to in-person learning, but all school buses are cancelled.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board echoed TDSB’s move and although school buses are cancelled due to road conditions, schools remain open for in-person and virtual learning.

Durham District School Board said elementary schools are open but secondary schools in Zones 1, 2, and 3 will switch to virtual learning. Buses are cancelled for Zones 1 to 3 but buses Zone 4 are running.

Durham Catholic District School Board said schools remain open but buses are cancelled for Zones 1, 2 and 3.

Halton District School Board is also closed to physical classroom instruction, even though that board had returned to in-person learning last week. Virtual learning for HDSB is also cancelled.

Snow has started and should intensify overnight – 15-25 cm for a large swath of southern ON including GTA by Tue. a.m. 25-35 cm from Hamilton to Niagara. High snow to liquid ratios make this snow fluffy, will blow around easily as NE winds pick up. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/FqpGOE40Cd — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 16, 2021

Heavy snowfall began late Monday into Tuesday morning dumping what is expected to be between 15 and 25 cm of snow, depending on the region.

The Ontario Provincial Police said they have received reports of multiple collisions in southern Ontario as a result of the snow.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt about 100 crashes have been reported on OPP-patrolled roads in the Greater Toronto Area in the last 24 hours. There were no serious injuries or fatalities reported so far, Schmidt added.

“Please slow down, turn on your full lighting system and drive according to the weather and driving conditions,” the OPP tweeted Tuesday morning.

Due to the significant snowfall overnight and the anticipated delays on the road, all buses are cancelled, however, all TDSB schools remain open for those returning to in-person learning today. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) February 16, 2021

Today, on Feb. 16. school buses are cancelled due to road conditions but schools remain open for in-person and virtual learning. — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) February 16, 2021

Due to emergency weather conditions, all schools and board locations are closed to students today, February 16, 2021.

PARENTS Do NOT send your child to school today. More info: https://t.co/OCLlbe6a5p #OnStorm — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) February 16, 2021

Please be advised that @ycdsb buses are cancelled today (Feb. 16) due to poor road conditions. All schools are closed. Do not send your child to school. Classes will take place online. Visit https://t.co/7dgPPm4Si8 for more information — York Catholic District School Board (@YCDSB) February 16, 2021

On Feb. 16, 2021, all buses are cancelled & school buildings are closed to students due to inclement weather conditions. Learning will continue at home through remote, synchronous instruction, where possible. pic.twitter.com/1jKxbRchQh — Peelschools (@PeelSchools) February 16, 2021

ALL DPCDSB buses are cancelled today due to weather conditions. Schools will switch to remote learning for the day. https://t.co/yvAS2v22Me — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) February 16, 2021

Tuesday, Feb. 16: All Halton District School Board schools (in-person & virtual) and workplaces are closed. School bus transportation is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/3Ej8fCfcP0 — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) February 16, 2021

Buses cancelled in Zones 1, 2, & 3. Buses running in Zone 4.https://t.co/vDMat5qnRr Elementary schools remain open.

Secondary schools in Zones 1, 2, 3 to switch to virtual learning.

If your child’s bus is cancelled, & your child not attending, please report their absence pic.twitter.com/MZL6FWlNQe — Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DurhamDSB) February 16, 2021

Transportation update for Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Buses are cancelled for Zone 1 (Brock), Zone 2 (Uxbridge) and Zone 3 (Scugog) due to road conditions. Schools remain open. https://t.co/ydS8T8VFZv pic.twitter.com/eKSfIXsg7C — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) February 16, 2021

