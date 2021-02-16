Heavy snowfall in Toronto-area forces some school boards to close in-person learning

Some Greater Toronto Area school boards will be closed to in-person learning on Tuesday — the first day back to the classroom for some after the region was dumped with heavy snowfall overnight.
Schools are closed at York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board.
Peel District School Board said all schools and buses are cancelled, but “learning will continue at home through remote, synchronous instruction, where possible.”
Buses are cancelled and schools are closed for Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board with learning being done remotely.
However, the Toronto District School Board said schools remain open for those returning to in-person learning, but all school buses are cancelled.
The Toronto Catholic District School Board echoed TDSB’s move and although school buses are cancelled due to road conditions, schools remain open for in-person and virtual learning.
Durham District School Board said elementary schools are open but secondary schools in Zones 1, 2, and 3 will switch to virtual learning. Buses are cancelled for Zones 1 to 3 but buses Zone 4 are running.
Durham Catholic District School Board said schools remain open but buses are cancelled for Zones 1, 2 and 3.
Halton District School Board is also closed to physical classroom instruction, even though that board had returned to in-person learning last week. Virtual learning for HDSB is also cancelled.
Heavy snowfall began late Monday into Tuesday morning dumping what is expected to be between 15 and 25 cm of snow, depending on the region.
The Ontario Provincial Police said they have received reports of multiple collisions in southern Ontario as a result of the snow.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt about 100 crashes have been reported on OPP-patrolled roads in the Greater Toronto Area in the last 24 hours. There were no serious injuries or fatalities reported so far, Schmidt added.
“Please slow down, turn on your full lighting system and drive according to the weather and driving conditions,” the OPP tweeted Tuesday morning.
