Snowfall warning issued for parts of southern Ontario with many areas expecting up to 25 cm

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of southern Ontario with many areas expecting to see up to 25 centimetres from an upcoming storm.

The weather agency issued the alert Sunday afternoon.

It covers most of the GTA, other than York Region, and stretches all the way south to the Windsor area, excluding northwestern areas.

“Two rounds of precipitation are expected Monday into Tuesday morning across portions of southern Ontario,” the warning said.

The first wave is expected to start overnight or early Monday and drop 5 cm of snow, with possibly up to 10 cm in areas near Lake Erie.

Environment Canada said the next wave of “even heavier” precipitation will move in Monday evening and last until Tuesday morning, dropping another 10 to 20 cm.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the weather agency said.

⚠️Winter Storm WARNING⚠️

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Winter storm warning for Hamilton, Niagara Region

Even larger snowfall totals are expected in Hamilton and Niagara Region. Those areas are under a winter storm warning and could see anywhere from 20 cm to 30 cm, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency also warned of blowing snow and possible lake-enhanced snowfall which could bump totals even higher.

Global News weather specialist Carla Bosacki said by Wednesday, sunshine will return.