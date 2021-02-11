Ontario says 1st shot administered to every long-term care resident who wanted COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says the first round of COVID-19 shots has been administered to all eligible long-term care home residents who said they wanted a vaccine.

The government said despite ongoing delays and reductions in vaccine shipments, it was able to inoculate more than 62,000 long-term care home residents with at least one dose. More than 34,000 residents have received their second dose, officials added.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, makers of the two COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada, both require two shots.

“It is critically important to vaccinate, and provide an extra layer of protection, for the residents in our long-term care homes and those who care for them,” Premier Doug Ford said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But due to a shortage of supply and unpredictable deliveries, meeting our goals has been a challenge,” Ford continued. “Thanks to the well-oiled machine here in Ontario, led by General Hillier and his team, we have made incredible progress in our vaccine rollout, offering our seniors and their families peace of mind during this difficult period.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Wednesday, Ontario reported having administered 412,119 doses with 125,725 people fully vaccinated with two shots.