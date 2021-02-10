First round of COVID-19 vaccination completed for long-term care residents in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says it has completed the initial round of COVID-19 vaccination for long-term care home residents and some staff.

As of Feb. 10, the health unit reports 976 first doses have been administered to eligible residents and some staff. Residents received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thanks to the wonderful support of our long-term care home partners, we have exceeded the provincial deadline of vaccinating long-term care home residents with their first dose by February 10,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health.

“This moves us one step closer to protecting our most vulnerable population from COVID-19. This collaboration has led to the safe and efficient delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to our LTCH residents, a great start to our overall efforts to vaccinating the whole community.”

Plans are being made for administration of the second dose, the health unit reports.

The health unit is also expecting a delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines before the end of February.

“We are awaiting provincial direction on which of the priority groups included in Phase 1 of the provincial vaccine plan will be next,” the health unit states.

On Tuesday evening, the health unit reported 17 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.