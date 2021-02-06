Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the active number of cases continues to drop.

There are now just seven active cases of the virus in the province, health officials confirmed.

“I am so proud of Nova Scotians for the work they’ve done to contain the virus and keep our case numbers low,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release on Saturday.

“I want to remind everyone that provincial restrictions aren’t changing until Monday, so let’s keep the current measures in mind and have a safe weekend.” Tweet This

McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang announced on Friday that effective Monday, the province is increasing gathering limits for events organized by businesses and recognized organizations to 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors.

However, people are still restricted to groups of 10 at these events.

Restaurants must stop any food or alcohol service by 10 p.m. and shut down by 11 p.m.

The changes apply to:

social events, arts and culture events, sports events, festivals, faith gatherings, weddings with receptions and funerals with receptions

bingo, darts and other similar activities hosted by licensed and unlicensed establishments

meetings and training hosted by private organizations, governments, first responder organizations, mental health and addictions support groups and organized clubs

As of next week, spectators will be allowed at events, including sports games and practices, and arts and culture performances, except at events held in Nova Scotia’s public schools.

In addition, retail businesses and fitness facilities will be able to operate at 75 per cent capacity.

The province has detected 1,584 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, of which 1,512 are considered to be resolved.

Only one person is in hospital as a result of the virus. They are currently in intensive care.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths.

The province completed 1,353 tests on Friday. There have been 292,286 tests completed since testing began.

“I am pleased to see our new case numbers remain low to no new cases,” said Strang in the press release.

“This is a direct result of the commitment Nova Scotians have to keeping our communities safe. I encourage everyone to remain vigilant so we can continue to see these low cases of COVID-19 in our province.