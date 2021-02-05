Nova Scotia eases COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials announced they are loosening coronavirus restrictions after reporting only eight active cases in the province.

Effective Monday, the province is increasing gathering limits for events organized by businesses and recognized organizations to 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors.

However, groups of 10 at these events must be kept.

They must stop any food or alcohol service by 10 p.m. and shut down by 11 p.m.

The changes apply to:

social events, arts and culture events, sports events, festivals, faith gatherings, weddings with receptions and funerals with receptions

bingo, darts and other similar activities hosted by licensed and unlicensed establishments

meetings and training hosted by private organizations, governments, first responder organizations, mental health and addictions support groups and organized clubs

As of next week, spectators will be allowed at events, including sports games and practices, and arts and culture performances, expect at events held in Nova Scotia’s public schools.

In addition, retail businesses and fitness facilities will be able to operate at 75 per cent capacity once again.

Informal gatherings, including at-home and public gatherings, are still limited to 10 people.

“The reason we are loosening restrictions in some areas more than others is based on our epidemiology and an understanding of the risk of transmitting the virus,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said in a Friday briefing.

“Evidence tells us that late-night gatherings where alcohol and other substances may be involved present much higher risks than a youth club or a business meeting.

“That is why we can open up many types of gatherings, but not all.”

Strang said Nova Scotia’s approach of slowly loosening restrictions is working.

“Look at our numbers… Other provinces, they haven’t had the same ability to control COVID,” he said, adding that even neighbouring New Brunswick is now struggling.

Strang said Nova Scotians must remain cautious, no matter how few cases the province reports.

“When you start to loosen restrictions, you have to do it slowly and carefully.

“We’re giving people more opportunity to be more social, but that increases the opportunity for COVID to spread.” Tweet This

The province said in Friday’s briefing that there will be no changes to operating hours for restaurants and other licensed establishments. Service must still end at 10 p.m. and they must close at 11 p.m.

“There will be no exceptions to close later when there are special sports events, such as Super Bowl,” the province said.

Nova Scotia’s Premier Stephen McNeil said in the briefing that he is proud of Nova Scotians for following Public Health guidelines.

“We’ve come too far together, and although I may not be sitting in this chair I will do whatever I can to… continue our province on the patch we’ve been on for the past 11 months,” McNeil said one day before Liberals vote in a new leader to replace him.

On Friday, the province extended its state of emergency and McNeil said it will continue to be extended at least until the new leader is voted in.

The loosened restrictions will be in effect from Feb. 8 to Mar. 7, when they will be re-assessed.