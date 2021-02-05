Menu

Canada

McNeil to attend his final COVID-19 update on Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Stephen McNeil holds last day in cabinet. Here’s his legacy' Stephen McNeil holds last day in cabinet. Here’s his legacy
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil held his last cabinet meeting on Thursday. In his final address, he thanked Nova Scotians, colleagues and staff for their support over his two terms as premier, and 17 years as an elected official. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports on his legacy, and how he'll be remembered by friends and colleagues.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus on Friday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will be joined by Premier Stephen McNeil, in what will be McNeil’s final COVID-19 briefing before he is replaced as premier this weekend.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News website at 1 p.m.

Read more: Premier Stephen McNeil talks leadership, legacy and appreciation in final cabinet address

Nova Scotia reported a single new case of COVID-19 on Thursday and reported two additional recoveries. There were 10 active cases in the province.

“Nova Scotians can be proud of the work they’re doing to keep our case numbers low,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a Thursday press release.

“It shows people are taking the health of their fellow citizens seriously. I encourage everyone to continue following public health guidelines to keep the virus contained.”

Dr. Strang reminded residents to take advantage of Nova Scotia’s asymptomatic testing availabilities.

“I want to encourage everyone, especially people with a high number of contacts, to make asymptomatic testing part of their regular routine.

Trending Stories

“Testing is one way to stop COVID-19 before it has a chance to spread,” Strang said Thursday.

Click to play video 'N.S. top doctor encourages residents to use asymptomatic testing' N.S. top doctor encourages residents to use asymptomatic testing
N.S. top doctor encourages residents to use asymptomatic testing

Asymptomatic rapid testing for COVID-19 will be available at two Nova Scotia locations in the coming days. Sites include:

  • Amherst Centre (142 South Albion St.), on Feb. 5 at 1 – 7 p.m., and Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Cole Harbour Place (51 Forest Hills Pkwy.), on Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Feb. 8 at 12 – 7:30 p.m.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaStephen McNeilAtlantic CanadaCOVID-19 updateNova Scotia healthNova Scotia Premier
