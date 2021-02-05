McNeil to attend his final COVID-19 update on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus on Friday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will be joined by Premier Stephen McNeil, in what will be McNeil’s final COVID-19 briefing before he is replaced as premier this weekend.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News website at 1 p.m.

Nova Scotia reported a single new case of COVID-19 on Thursday and reported two additional recoveries. There were 10 active cases in the province.

“Nova Scotians can be proud of the work they’re doing to keep our case numbers low,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a Thursday press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“It shows people are taking the health of their fellow citizens seriously. I encourage everyone to continue following public health guidelines to keep the virus contained.”

Dr. Strang reminded residents to take advantage of Nova Scotia’s asymptomatic testing availabilities.

“I want to encourage everyone, especially people with a high number of contacts, to make asymptomatic testing part of their regular routine.

“Testing is one way to stop COVID-19 before it has a chance to spread,” Strang said Thursday.

1:54 N.S. top doctor encourages residents to use asymptomatic testing N.S. top doctor encourages residents to use asymptomatic testing

Asymptomatic rapid testing for COVID-19 will be available at two Nova Scotia locations in the coming days. Sites include:

Amherst Centre (142 South Albion St.), on Feb. 5 at 1 – 7 p.m., and Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cole Harbour Place (51 Forest Hills Pkwy.), on Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Feb. 8 at 12 – 7:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement