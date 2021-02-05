No criminal wrongdoing in death of man hit by city bus: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says its investigation into a man who died after he was hit by a city bus on Wednesday indicates no criminal wrongdoing from the bus driver.

The collision incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Street shortly before 2 p.m.

Southbound lanes of Broad Street and 15th Avenue to College Avenue were closed off to traffic for about two hours, but were reopened shortly after.

Police said the 61-year-old man was declared dead at a Regina hospital.

His family has been notified of his death, and police say his name won’t be released because it is not considered a criminal matter at this time.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

