Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies: Regina police

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night has died, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police say the 74-year-old woman was hit at the intersection McIntosh Street North and Dalgliesh Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m.

EMS transported the woman to the hospital with injuries described as serious where she later died.

Police say the identity of the woman is not being released. Police are in contact with the driver, who remained at the scene of the collision.

The investigation with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is ongoing and the circumstances around the collision have yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

