Canada

Man dies after being hit by Regina city bus on Broad Street: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 5:28 pm
Regina police say a man died in hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by a Regina city bus on Broad Street shortly before 2 p.m.
Regina police say a man died in hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by a Regina city bus on Broad Street shortly before 2 p.m. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Regina Police Service says a man has died after being hit by a Regina city bus Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies: Regina police

Police say the incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Street shortly before 2 p.m.

South-bound lanes of Broad Street and 15th Avenue to College Avenue were closed off to traffic for about two hours, but have since reopened.

Read more: Pedestrian hospitalized following ‘serious’ collision on Broad Street: Regina police

Police say the man was declared dead at a Regina hospital. The investigation is ongoing and police say further details will be provided.

Click to play video 'Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer?' Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer?
Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer? – Feb 12, 2020
CollisionFatal CollisionRegina Police ServiceBusPedestrianRPSPedestrian StruckRegina NewsBroad StreetPedestrian Hit by BusRegna Police
