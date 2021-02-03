Man dies after being hit by Regina city bus on Broad Street: police

The Regina Police Service says a man has died after being hit by a Regina city bus Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Street shortly before 2 p.m.
South-bound lanes of Broad Street and 15th Avenue to College Avenue were closed off to traffic for about two hours, but have since reopened.
Police say the man was declared dead at a Regina hospital. The investigation is ongoing and police say further details will be provided.
