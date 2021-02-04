New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on Global News.

New Brunswick reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the province’s number of active cases dropped due to 17 new recoveries.

There were 264 active cases of the virus in the province as of Wednesday.

A day prior, New Brunswick reported it had detected three cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K.

Russell said on Tuesday that two cases of the U.K. variant are in the Saint John region and one is in the Miramichi area — with two related to international travel and one to travel inside Canada.

For much of the COVID-19 pandemic, the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery has been the goal for New Brunswickers. But comments from the province’s chief medical officer of health and the minister of health this week suggest that the orange alert level is likely to remain in force for some time.

Last week health minister Dorothy Shephard said that the province would remain in orange “for the foreseeable future.”

Moncton remains at the red level, while Edmundston is approaching two weeks in lockdown.

Update on postponed surgeries

New Brunswick’s Horizon Health tells Global News just over 200 surgeries were postponed in January across Horizon hospitals.

The group said in an email that surgeries may be postponed due to the following reasons:

personal choice of patients not to proceed with surgery

risk factors associated with the patients’ individual circumstance

horizon’s ability to maintain Infection Prevention and Control and Public Health guidelines, such as enhanced cleaning protocols, physical distancing

staffing resources

hospital capacity and occupancy rate

“Although 200 surgeries were postponed, in some cases, other surgeries were booked to replace the cases that were cancelled,” according to Geri Geldart, Horizon’s vice-president of clinical services.

As of Feb. 1, there are 15,251 New Brunswickers waiting for surgery in Horizon hospitals.

This is a reduction of 690 cases since Jan. 1.

— With files from Alexander Quon and Silas Brown.