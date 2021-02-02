Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 4 virus-related deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and four more virus-related deaths among three people over 80 and one person in their 70s.

The city says three of the deaths were a part of ongoing outbreaks at three health facilities: Macassa Lodge on Upper Sherman, the Meadows long term care home (LTCH) in Ancaster, and the Juravinski hospitals F4 surgical unit.

The outbreak at Macassa Lodge has been going on since New Year’s Day and has accounted for 45 total coronavirus cases among 28 residents and 17 staff. The home has recorded nine deaths in the surge.

The outbreak at the Meadows, which started on Dec. 16, has had eight deaths and 50 cases involving 31 residents, 18 staff and one other person tied to the home.

There have now been four deaths at the Juravinski hospital’s F4 unit attributed to an outbreak that started on Jan. 15 and grew to 21 cases among 12 patients and nine workers.

Hamilton’s hospital system now has five deaths in ongoing outbreaks at nine facilities in the city. There have been 167 cases reported in the outbreaks with more than 80 patients and 80 staff members affected.

The city has 44 current outbreaks involving 26 institutions, 10 community organizations, six workplaces and a pair of daycares. The outbreak at the Canada Bread facility on Nebo Road grew by six more cases as of Tuesday. The workplace now has 27 cases, all workers.

Public health says the weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population dropped to 80 on Tuesday, as did active cases moving from 615 on Monday to 567 on Tuesday.

There have been 19,453 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered as of Tuesday with just over 5,000 delivered by a mobile clinic while more than 14,000 have come from appointments with Hamilton Health Sciences fixed clinic.

Hamilton has 9,286 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 256 virus-related deaths.

Halton reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths at LTCH in Burlington

Halton region reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from the Mount Nemo Christian LTCH in Burlington.

The home has now recorded three deaths since an outbreak began on Jan 10. Mount Nemo has had 58 total coronavirus cases among 12 residents, nine staff and 37 other people connected to the home.

Halton has 36 outbreaks as of Feb. 2 with 12 in health facilities across the region.

The region’s active cases dropped for the sixth day in a row from 383 on Monday to 354 on Tuesday. Burlington has 117 active cases, Halton Hills with 38, Milton has 101, and Oakville recorded 98 as of Feb. 2.

The region has had 8,468 total COVID-19 cases and 163 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March, according to public health.

Niagara region reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Niagara public health recorded 34 more positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and eight virus-related deaths.

The region has had 324 COVID-19-related deaths since last March.

The region’s active cases dropped for a ninth straight day from 1,119 on Monday to 1,062 on Tuesday.

There are 41 active outbreaks according to public health with 26 across health facilities, including 10 in St. Catharines and five in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health is now managing just two outbreaks at its hospital in Welland. The two outbreaks at its St. Catharines site, which included the emergency department and an inpatient unit, have now been declared over.

The Welland site has eight active cases between two ongoing outbreaks in its fourth floor and extended care unit. The outbreak on its sixth floor was declared over on Monday.

The agency is still managing an outbreak at the Oakwood Park Lodge long-term care home which is now down to just two active cases as of Tuesday. The home has had 148 cases and 34 deaths since the surge began on Dec. 12.

Niagara has had 7,974 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Public health says 271 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Monday. The region has given coronavirus vaccines to at least 4,600 people as of Tuesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk’s public health unit revealed six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region’s active cases went up slightly day over day to 53 from the 52 recorded on Monday.

Public health is dealing with six outbreaks at Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview Lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

The counties combined have 1,333 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

Brant County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County reported just three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and saw active cases drop for the second straight day from 51 on Monday to 38 on Feb. 2.

The county has one institutional outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and seven staff cases.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Brant’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now on hold at least until March due to delays in vaccine deliveries from overseas.

The county has had 1,355 coronavirus cases and nine virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.