Ontario reports 745 new coronavirus cases, notes underestimation from data system migration

Ontario is reporting 745 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, an underestimation of the day’s count, bringing the provincial total to 270,925.

The Ontario government noted that Toronto Public Health migrated all of their data to the provincial data system called CCM and it impacted the daily count.

“Most notably, (Toronto Public Health’s) case count is negative following the identification of duplicate cases as well as data corrections to some fields (e.g., long-term care home residents and health care workers), resulting in an underestimation of today’s cases,” a government spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson also said case counts for other local public health units may be affected by the system outages related to the migration and “as a result, we anticipate fluctuations in case numbers over the next few days,” the spokesperson said.

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s which saw 1,969 new infections. On Sunday 1,848 new cases were recorded and 2,063 on Saturday. All three previous days were impacted by Toronto Public Health’s migration to the provincial system.

Ontario is reporting 745 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 28,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 334 new cases in Peel, 124 in York Region and 65 in Niagara. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 344,615 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 2, 2021

“Locally, there are 334 new cases in Peel, 124 in York Region and 65 in Niagara,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, Toronto reported a subtraction of 199 cases due to the data migration.

Officials have now included a section for confirmed variant cases and have listed 109 U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) cases and one South African variant (B.1.351) detected so far in the province.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,238 as 14 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 247,236 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 which is about 91 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,297 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Tuesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 17,451 — down from the previous day when it was 190,17, and down from last Tuesday at 23,036.

Ontario reported 1,192 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 34 from the previous day), with 341 patients in an intensive care unit (down by 13) and 253 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by seven).

The government said 28,552 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 32,348 tests awaiting results. A total of 9,732,428 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Tuesday was 4.6 per cent, down from Monday when it was 5.2 per cent, and down from a week ago at 5.9 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the province has administered 344,615 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 2,715 in the last day. There are 72,057 people fully vaccinated with two doses. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the only vaccines currently approved in Canada, require two shots.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,578 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 35 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 224 current outbreaks in homes, which down by six from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 855 active cases among long-term care residents and 838 active cases among staff — down by 76 cases and down by 76 cases, respectively, in the last day.

