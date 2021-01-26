Saskatchewan reports highest number of coronavirus deaths in single day with 14

A new daily record was set for coronavirus-related deaths in Saskatchewan with 14 on Tuesday, according to the provincial government.

There have been 268 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

Six of the recently deceased were reported in the 80-plus age group and from the far north west, north central, Regina, south east and Saskatoon (2) zones, according to a press release. There were also three in their 70s from the Regina, Saskatoon and south east; two in their 60s from Saskatoon; two in their 50s from Regina and Saskatoon; and one in their 40s from north central.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 208 patients with COVID-19 — 175 are receiving inpatient care and 33 are in intensive care.

According to Tuesday’s update, there were 232 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 22,646. The new average of daily cases is down to 254, which is the lowest average since Jan. 8 when it was 248.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (47), followed by Regina (46), north west (45), north central (31), far north west (23), north east (7), south east (6), far north east (4), central east (4), far north central (3), central west (3) as well as two in south central. Residence information is still pending for 11 new infections.

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,665 Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

COVID-19 tests carried out in Saskatchewan now total 495,292 since Saskatchewan’s first case was reported in March 2020.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

