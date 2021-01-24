Police say COVID-19 positive woman ticketed for disobeying public health order

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says a 31-year-old woman has been issued a ticket for disobeying Saskatchewan’s Public Health Act.

A complaint of a woman who was COVID-19 positive and not following a self-isolation order was reported at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release.

Officers said they found the woman at a home on Buckingham Drive.

RPS said officers spoke with the public health inspector and have issued the woman a ticket for failing to remain in self-isolation as required under the Act.

Fines for not following Saskatchewan’s public health orders, in cases where negligence or misconduct have been found, may be $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.

RPS has issued at least 13 tickets under the public health orders brought into effect during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

