‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe

Saskatchewan’s premier says a “group of idiots” took their protest to the home of the province’s chief medical health officer this weekend.

Scott Moe released a statement regarding a concerning situation involving protesters harassing Dr. Saqib Shahab at his family home in Regina on Saturday.

Earlier today, a group of idiots took their misguided protest to Dr. Shahab’s family home in Regina. This harassment of Dr. Shahab and his family at their home is simply unacceptable, sickening and wrong. (1/6) — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) January 24, 2021

“This harassment of Dr. Shahab and his family at their home is simply unacceptable, sickening and wrong,” read the statement.

“To those that did this — you should be ashamed of yourselves and your actions. After months of spending virtually every waking hour working tirelessly to protect the health and well-being of Saskatchewan people through this pandemic, this is the last thing Dr. Shahab deserves.”

According to the statement, Regina Police Service and RCMP have been engaged to ensure the immediate safety of Shahab and his family.

“I would encourage (law enforcement) to investigate any potential breaches of the law or public health orders and press charges accordingly.”

“Unfortunately, the government is currently evaluating long-term security options to ensure that Dr. Shahab can continue focusing on providing the valuable advice he has throughout the pandemic without needing to worry about his personal safety or that of his family.”

The premier said he knows some will disagree with the government’s actions and decisions.

“But disagreeing with decisions made by our government gives no one the right to harass a dedicated public servant and his family.”

Moe said people who disagree with a government decision can email him at scott.moe@gov.sk.ca or contact their local MLA.

