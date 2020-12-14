Scott Moe calls racist comments about Dr. Saqib Shahab ’embarrassing, idiotic’

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe fired back at the racism showed at a protest in Regina Saturday, calling the comments “idiotic” and “embarrassing” at a press conference on Monday.

The province’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, was subject to racist comments during the “freedom rally” on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislature.

“We do have the freedom of speech. We also have the freedom for people like myself to describe those comments as racist, most certainly unnecessary. Those comments are foolish and should of never been made,” Moe said.

“Quite frankly, they’re nothing short of idiotic.”

He said Shahab has done a great job handling the coronavirus pandemic and should be shown respect for the work he has done and continues to do.

“Our chief medial health officer, who we should be very thankful to have, didn’t have to come to Saskatchewan, and is among the very best, providing the very best health advice the province could ask for,” Moe said.

“He has extensive experience in the field of public health and we are very fortunate to have here in Saskatchewan. He could of chosen anywhere in the world…Saskatchewan is a better place for the choice that he made.

“I’m embarrassed. I’m actually very embarrassed that anyone from this province would make such disgusting comments. I find it sickening and I know many other people in the province do.”

Shahab responded to the comments and said they speak more to the people making them, then to who they are directed to.

He said is thankful for everyone in the province who showed their support.

“I’m grateful to the premier, the leader of the opposition and other people who have reached out directly to me or spoke in the media,” Shahab said.

“I have my own privileges. I am a male physician, well paid with a good job and I’m shielded from the harm these comments make. We all know there are many people in the province in the world who don’t have these privileges and protection.”

Shahab said protestors at the rally need to consider what kind of impact their point of views could have on their children.