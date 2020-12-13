Racist comments against CMHO ‘beneath contempt,’ says Saskatchewan premier

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is speaking out against the racist remarks degrading the provincial chief medical officer that were made by a speaker at a rally opposing public health orders.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Moe called the comments, “beneath contempt.”

A video from an anti-COVID restriction rally shows a crowd of people in front of the legislative building gathered Saturday afternoon as one of the speakers delivered an expletive-laden speech. The man started by saying, “I have a message for Scott Moe and what’s that, what’s that public health minister’s name…” The speaker went on to intentionally mispronounce Dr. Saqib Shahab’s last name and then made other racist comments that Global News has decided not to publish.

The vast majority of people who have engaged on social media have condemned the commentary.

Twitter user @JasonRister, described it as “absolutely despicable.”

Another one, @rochelleknox, wrote: “Racism. It’s not ‘over there.’ It’s here. It’s not ‘them.’ It’s us. But it doesn’t have to be.”

The premier, in his tweet, shared a video of the province’s former health minister, Jim Reiter, praising Shahab. Moe appealed to people to circulate it instead.

“Dr. Shahab chose Saskatchewan as his home and Saskatchewan chose Dr. Shahab as our doctor,” Reiter says in Moe’s video.

“We are confident that under the direction of Dr. Shahab, we will make it through.”

The Regina Police Service issued two organizers of Saturday’s event each $2,800 fines for violating public health orders.

Current regulations limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 30 people. Hundreds attended the rally.

With the coronavirus caseload continuing to surge, the premier has said last week that more restrictions to try to bring it under control could be on the way this week.