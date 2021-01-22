Menu

Man arrested for refusing to self-isolate after testing positive with COVID-19: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 4:06 pm
The man was arrested for his refusal to abide by public health orders mandating him to self-isolate because of his positive COVID-19 status. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says a 36-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday when he refused to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Police say they were called to a downtown hotel in Regina shortly after 7: 30 p.m. for reports that the man had left the premises several times.

The hotel is being used for those who require to self-isolate and don’t have the resources or living accommodations to do so on their own.

The man was arrested for his refusal to abide by public health orders mandating him to self-isolate because of his positive COVID-19 status.

Police say officers in full personal protective equipment took the man to a hospital in Regina. He was then transported to a closed-custody medical facility in North Battleford.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Tam reports 31 cases of U.K. variant, 3 cases of South Africa variant of COVID-19 in Canada' Coronavirus: Tam reports 31 cases of U.K. variant, 3 cases of South Africa variant of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus: Tam reports 31 cases of U.K. variant, 3 cases of South Africa variant of COVID-19 in Canada
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Regina PoliceRegina Police ServicePPENorth Battlefordregina coronavirusRPSRegina Newsregina COVID-19Sask COVID-19sask coronavirusNorth Battleford News
