Man arrested for refusing to self-isolate after testing positive with COVID-19: Regina police

The Regina Police Service says a 36-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday when he refused to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Police say they were called to a downtown hotel in Regina shortly after 7: 30 p.m. for reports that the man had left the premises several times.

The hotel is being used for those who require to self-isolate and don’t have the resources or living accommodations to do so on their own.

The man was arrested for his refusal to abide by public health orders mandating him to self-isolate because of his positive COVID-19 status.

Police say officers in full personal protective equipment took the man to a hospital in Regina. He was then transported to a closed-custody medical facility in North Battleford.

