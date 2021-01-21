Woman receives $2,800 fine for disobeying public health orders: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s fined a woman $2,800 for disobeying public health orders.

Police say officers received a complaint shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan. 14 that a person at home in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street had someone over despite her testing positive for COVID-19.

Officers confirmed the woman had indeed tested positive for COVID-19 and had been ordered to isolate by public health.

Police asked another woman inside the home to leave. This is the 11th public order violation ticket issued by police.

