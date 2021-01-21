Menu

Canada

Woman receives $2,800 fine for disobeying public health orders: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Regina police have issued its 11th ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for breach of the public health orders on COVID-19.
The Regina Police Service says it’s fined a woman $2,800 for disobeying public health orders.

Police say officers received a complaint shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan. 14 that a person at home in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street had someone over despite her testing positive for COVID-19.

Officers confirmed the woman had indeed tested positive for COVID-19 and had been ordered to isolate by public health.

Trending Stories

Police asked another woman inside the home to leave. This is the 11th public order violation ticket issued by police.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario solicitor general warns enhanced enforcement under new emergency order' Coronavirus: Ontario solicitor general warns enhanced enforcement under new emergency order
