Regina police fine woman $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders

The Regina Police Service says it issued another ticket to someone disobeying public health orders related to COVID-19.

Police say they received a complaint of a large indoor gathering at a home in the 2000 block of Angus Street shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived they confirmed there were people inside the home who were not supposed to be there under provincial health guidelines.

A woman was fined $2,800, police say.

