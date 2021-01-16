Menu

Canada

Regina police fine woman $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Regina police issued another ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying the public health orders on COVID-19. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it issued another ticket to someone disobeying public health orders related to COVID-19.

Police say they received a complaint of a large indoor gathering at a home in the 2000 block of Angus Street shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived they confirmed there were people inside the home who were not supposed to be there under provincial health guidelines.

A woman was fined $2,800, police say.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario solicitor general warns enhanced enforcement under new emergency order' Coronavirus: Ontario solicitor general warns enhanced enforcement under new emergency order
