Canada
January 12 2021 2:16pm
Coronavirus: Ontario solicitor general warns enhanced enforcement under new emergency order

Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones on Tuesday said that under new measures of the state of emergency order, authority will be given to enforcement personnel to issue fines to individuals, employees and corporations in retail settings and businesses if found not complying with an order. Enforcement officials, such as police officers, will have the authority to disperse social gatherings of more than 5 people outdoors as well.

