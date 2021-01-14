Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario to conduct weekend big-box store inspection blitz to enforce coronavirus rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2021 11:55 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario solicitor general warns enhanced enforcement under new emergency order' Coronavirus: Ontario solicitor general warns enhanced enforcement under new emergency order
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones on Tuesday said that under new measures of the state of emergency order, authority will be given to enforcement personnel to issue fines to individuals, employees and corporations in retail settings and businesses if found not complying with an order.

TORONTO — Ontario labour inspectors will conduct a weekend inspection blitz of big-box stores to enforce public health rules.

The province’s labour minister says 50 inspectors will visit stores in Toronto, Hamilton, Peel Region, York Region and Durham Region.

Monte McNaughton says the inspectors will have the power to issue tickets of up to $750 to store supervisors, workers, or patrons if they’re not following public health rules.

Read more: Ontario pauses enforcement of residential evictions as stay-at-home order takes effect

He says they will focus on ensuring employees and customers are wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and following safety guidelines.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

McNaughton says the inspectors will also have the authority to temporarily close a premise and disperse groups of more than five people.

Story continues below advertisement

The blitz comes as a stay-at-home order for all but essential purposes comes into effect today.

Ontario reported 3,326 new cases of COVID-19 today and 62 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 968 new cases in Toronto, 572 in Peel Region and 357 in York Region.

Click to play video 'Ontario government reveals Stay-at-Home order’s legal regulations' Ontario government reveals Stay-at-Home order’s legal regulations
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaOntarioCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Coronavirus RestrictionsOntario Big-box stores
Flyers
More weekly flyers