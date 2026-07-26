Historic Halifax tree vandalized again leaving community baffled

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Enjoyers of the Halifax Public Gardens say they are left with questions and sadness following the recent vandalism of a historic tree that was first harmed in a 2022 tree attack incident.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says last weekend a weeping European beech was significantly damaged for a second time, and it cannot say how the new damage will affect the tree’s long-term health.

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The over 200-year-old tree was one of about 30 trees that were girdled in the gardens in July 2022.

Girdling refers to hacking away at the bark around the circumference of a tree as a way of killing it without cutting it down.

That vandalism incident prompted increased security at the historic gardens, and arborists were brought in to work on saving the harmed trees that were between 50 and 250 years old.

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Tom Boates, a Haligonian who regularly walks the gardens, says he was baffled and saddened to learn about the second round of harm caused to the weeping beech.

Rob and Melinda Shilton, a couple visiting the Halifax Public Gardens from Calgary, say they’re left wondering who would do this and the reasoning behind why someone would harm a beautiful tree.