Quebec paramedics reach tentative deal with province after years without contract

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Quebec and a union representing 3,500 paramedics have reached a tentative labour agreement after more than three years without a collective agreement.

The workers include more than 1,000 paramedics who work for Urgences-santé, the public ambulance service serving Montreal and Laval.

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The union says the agreement was reached after six days of negotiations and will be presented to members as soon as possible.

Neither the union nor the Quebec government released details of the proposed contract.

The office of Quebec Treasury Board President France-Élaine Duranceau says the agreement would improve paramedics’ working conditions while helping ensure efficient and continuous ambulance services for the public.

The tentative deal comes after more than a year of strike action that began in July 2025, with the dispute centred largely on pay.

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—with files from Lia Lévesque in Montreal