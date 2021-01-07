Regina police issue $2,800 ticket to man with COVID-19 for refusing to self-isolate

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it handed out its ninth ticket for disobeying a public health order surrounding COVID-19.

Police say a 52-year-old man, who had tested positive with the virus, received a $2,800 fine after police learned he left his home and was refusing to self-isolate.

The man was located in the area of 13th Avenue and Albert Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night and was escorted back to his home by officers.

