Canada

Regina police issue $2,800 ticket to man with COVID-19 for refusing to self-isolate

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
The Regina Police Service has issued another ticket under the Saskatchewan Health Act for violation of the Public Health Orders concerning COVID-19. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it handed out its ninth ticket for disobeying a public health order surrounding COVID-19.

Read more: Man fined $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health order: Regina police

Police say a 52-year-old man, who had tested positive with the virus, received a $2,800 fine after police learned he left his home and was refusing to self-isolate.

Read more: Regina police issue two ‘Freedom Rally’ organizers $2,800 fines

The man was located in the area of 13th Avenue and Albert Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night and was escorted back to his home by officers.

