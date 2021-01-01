Man fined $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health order: Regina police

The Regina Police Service says it’s issued its eighth ticket and first of 2021 on Jan. 1 for disobeying a public health order surrounding COVID-19.
A Regina man was fined $2,800 after police responded to a complaint of a large group gathering at an apartment in the 6300 block of Little Pine Loop shortly after midnight.
Police say there were at least eight people in the home at the time.
Trending Stories
Public health orders limit private gatherings to household members.
Regina police issue two ‘Freedom Rally’ organizers $2,800 fines
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments