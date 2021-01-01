Menu

Canada

Man fined $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health order: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 1, 2021 2:01 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
The Regina Police Service has issued another ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying the public health orders on COVID-19. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s issued its eighth ticket and first of 2021 on Jan. 1 for disobeying a public health order surrounding COVID-19.

Read more: Regina police issue two ‘Freedom Rally’ organizers $2,800 fines

A Regina man was fined $2,800 after police responded to a complaint of a large group gathering at an apartment in the 6300 block of Little Pine Loop shortly after midnight.

Police say there were at least eight people in the home at the time.

Read more: Woman fined $2,800 for defying COVID-19 public health order: Regina police

Public health orders limit private gatherings to household members.

Click to play video 'Regina police issue two ‘Freedom Rally’ organizers $2,800 fines' Regina police issue two ‘Freedom Rally’ organizers $2,800 fines
Regina police issue two ‘Freedom Rally’ organizers $2,800 fines – Dec 12, 2020
CoronavirusCOVID-19Regina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRPSRegina NewsSask COVID-19sask coronaviruspublic health orders
