Woman fined $2,800 for defying COVID-19 public health order: Regina police

A Regina woman has been issued a $2,800 ticket as police allege she disobeyed COVID-19 public health orders.

Regina police said they received a complaint of a large gathering at an apartment in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers confirmed at least eight people were inside the home contrary to the public health order, which at the time, limited private gatherings to five people.

As of Thursday, private indoor gatherings are limited to immediate household members only.

Police say the woman was served the ticket on Dec. 16. It’s the seventh ticket issued by Regina police for disobeying the COVID-19 public health orders.

