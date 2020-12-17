Menu

Canada

Woman fined $2,800 for defying COVID-19 public health order: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
A Regina woman has been ticketed for allegedly breaching a public health order limiting the size of gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. File / Global News

A Regina woman has been issued a $2,800 ticket as police allege she disobeyed COVID-19 public health orders.

Read more: Regina police issue two ‘Freedom Rally’ organizers $2,800 fines

Regina police said they received a complaint of a large gathering at an apartment in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers confirmed at least eight people were inside the home contrary to the public health order, which at the time, limited private gatherings to five people.

Read more: Regina woman fined $2,800 for allegedly violating COVID-19 private gathering limit

As of Thursday, private indoor gatherings are limited to immediate household members only.

Police say the woman was served the ticket on Dec. 16. It’s the seventh ticket issued by Regina police for disobeying the COVID-19 public health orders.

Click to play video 'Premier Scott Moe calls out anti-maskers to follow Saskatchewan public health orders' Premier Scott Moe calls out anti-maskers to follow Saskatchewan public health orders
Premier Scott Moe calls out anti-maskers to follow Saskatchewan public health orders – Dec 8, 2020
