Regina woman fined $2,800 for allegedly violating COVID-19 private gathering limit

A Regina woman has been ticketed for allegedly breaching a public health order limiting the size of gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Regina police said they went to a home in the 3100 block of Arens Road on Sunday afternoon for a report of a gathering that violated the public health order.

Officers said there were 12 people at the gathering. Private gatherings are currently limited to five people.

Police said they informed the residents they were violating the public health order and returned to the home on Nov. 24 to issue a ticket to the 33-year-old woman.

The ticket has a voluntary payment option of $2,800, police said.

Police said they are not naming the woman and are urging everyone to become familiar with all public health orders in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is more at stake than tickets and fines,” police said in a release Wednesday.

“We all have a responsibility when it comes to community health and safety.”

