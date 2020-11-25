Regina woman fined $2,800 for allegedly violating COVID-19 private gathering limit

A Regina woman has been ticketed for allegedly breaching a public health order limiting the size of gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Regina police said they went to a home in the 3100 block of Arens Road on Sunday afternoon for a report of a gathering that violated the public health order.
Officers said there were 12 people at the gathering. Private gatherings are currently limited to five people.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Police said they informed the residents they were violating the public health order and returned to the home on Nov. 24 to issue a ticket to the 33-year-old woman.
The ticket has a voluntary payment option of $2,800, police said.
Police said they are not naming the woman and are urging everyone to become familiar with all public health orders in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is more at stake than tickets and fines,” police said in a release Wednesday.
“We all have a responsibility when it comes to community health and safety.”
Comments