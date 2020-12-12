Menu

Canada

Regina police ready to enforce public health orders at anti-mask rally

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
The Regina Police Services says its ready to enforce the province's public health orders at the anti-mask rally in Regina on Saturday.
The Regina Police Services says its ready to enforce the province's public health orders at the anti-mask rally in Regina on Saturday. Mike Saran via Getty Images

The Regina Police Service says it’s ready to enforce public health orders at the anti-mask rally in Regina scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Referred to as a “Freedom Rally” by organizers, protestors are questioning the government’s response to the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.

Right now, public health orders state outdoor and private gatherings of more than 30 people are prohibited.

On Thursday, Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said it was time for people to start listening to the professionals.

Read more: How extremists are getting involved in anti-mask demonstrations across Canada

“The time for education is over,” Wyant said.

“We need to be very aggressive in terms of ensuring that there is compliance with public health orders.”

Police say they will determine appropriate action as they see fit.

The anti-mask rally is expected to have several vehicles entering the city, who will convene near the Legislative grounds upon arrival.

Organizers have been contacted by police and told officers will be present in order to keep the peace and ensure public safety.

Read more: Anti-mask rallies held in Saskatchewan as COVID-19 cases rise

“I hope those attending would consider how insignificant the inconveniences they are being asked to follow really are compared to the pain of losing a loved one,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

An operational traffic plan has been set to ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists.

Police say any anybody looking to avoid the event should choose routes other than Albert Street and other roadways immediately around the Legislature.

More to come.

Click to play video 'Anti-mask rallies held in Saskatchewan as COVID-19 cases rise' Anti-mask rallies held in Saskatchewan as COVID-19 cases rise
Anti-mask rallies held in Saskatchewan as COVID-19 cases rise – Jul 19, 2020
