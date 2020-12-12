Saskatchewan reports 11 deaths, 274 new cases of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven more people have died from the coronavirus in Saskatchewan, according to the the province’s daily COVID-19 update Saturday.

It’s the largest daily death count since the pandemic began.

“A sad day in our fight against COVID-19… Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those individuals,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a Facebook post.

“It’s a sad reminder of why we all need to continue following all the public health orders and good practices that protect ourselves and others.”

The province also announced 274 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases in Saskatchewan to 11,479 – 4,097 are considered active.

Here is a break down of the age range and regions of those who died:

one new death in the age group 60-69 was reported in the North East

one new death in the age group 50-59 was reported in Saskatoon

one new death in the age group 80+ were reported in Saskatoon

one new death in the age group 80+ were reported in Regina

one new death in the age group 70-79 was reported in the South East

one new death in the age group 80+ was reported in the South East

Here is the breakdown of where the new cases are located:

eight in far north west

19 in far north east

43 in north west

23 in north central

five in north east

78 in Saskatoon

two in central west

13 in central east

57 in Regina

two in south west

12 in south central

10 in south east

two new cases have pending residence information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 292 which is 24.1 new cases per 100,000 people.

“It is anticipated that the number of cases designated as “active” will decline as older cases are reviewed and potentially shifted to recovered status,” the province said in it’s COVID-19 update on Saturday. “This work is ongoing.”

Among active cases, 118 people with COVID-19 are in hospital while 95 people are receiving inpatient care.

Of the 11,749 confirmed cases to date:

3,514 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,489 cases are from the north area (924 north west, 1,189 north central, 376 north east)

2,337 cases are from the Regina area

1,395 cases are from the south area (536 south west, 478 south central, 381 south east)

1,237 cases are from the far north area (754 far north west, 89 far north central, 394 far north east)

745 cases are from the central area (314 central west, 431 central east)

32 cases have pending residence information

Saskatchewan has processed 383,000 COVID-19 tests to date.

