Regina resident fined $2,800 for allegedly breaking COVID-19 gathering limit

The Regina Police Service says it has issued a ticket under the provincial Public Health Act in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
Police say they were investigating an incident involving a stolen vehicle Thursday night which led them to a home in the 1900 block of Wallace Street.
When officers arrived, they found a large gathering of people inside the home.
Police say the gathering exceeded the maximum amount of five people.
The resident was fined $2,800.View link »
