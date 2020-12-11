Menu

Crime

Regina resident fined $2,800 for allegedly breaking COVID-19 gathering limit

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 1:40 pm
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
Members of the Regina Police Service Stolen Auto Unit issued a ticket under the Public Health Act for having a private gathering of more than five people Thursday night. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it has issued a ticket under the provincial Public Health Act in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say they were investigating an incident involving a stolen vehicle Thursday night which led them to a home in the 1900 block of Wallace Street.

When officers arrived, they found a large gathering of people inside the home.

Police say the gathering exceeded the maximum amount of five people.

The resident was fined $2,800.

