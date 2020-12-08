Premier Scott Moe calls out anti-maskers to follow Saskatchewan public health orders

Saskatchewan’s premier is calling for an end to rallies being held by people who are protesting public health orders put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Scott Moe spoke to reporters at the legislature on Dec. 7, saying groups were flagrantly defying health orders and encouraging others to as well.

“We expect the law enforcement officials to use their judgement on when they do and don’t apply the enforcement of the laws that are in place. And the laws are in place and can be enforced by any law enforcement official,” he said.

Rallies against the province’s health orders continue to pop up, with the latest taking place in Saskatoon over the weekend.

Organizers of that rally have set up a second protest, which is set to be a pair of convoys from Saskatoon and Moose Jaw to the legislature in Regina on Nov. 12.

It’s been nearly nine months since the province took its first measures to control COVID-19.

One Saskatoon doctor is concerned about rules the province has in place and says there should be no wiggle room.

“It’s really hard to try and figure out what you should be doing and what you shouldn’t be doing. I think we just need to say, ‘This is it. These are the rules.’ There has to be no grey zone,” Dr. Ayisha Kurji said.

The pediatrician added a bounty of misinformation has contributed to the grey area.

Between the RCMP and police forces in Saskatoon and Regina, officers have responded to approximately 6800 calls for public health order violations from the start of the pandemic to the end of November.

They’ve only handed out 55 tickets – three from Saskatoon Police Service, three from Regina Police Service and 49 from the RCMP.

Kurji said the province is at the point where more enforcement measures need to be taken in order to send a message to those skirting the public health orders.

“I think that shows how serious this is and that we really think this is important. If we kind of make rules and don’t enforce them, it gives the message that it’s actually not a big deal,” she added.

The pediatrician is worried case numbers will continue to grow if people gather to celebrate the holidays unsafely, which could harm the hospital system which is currently overwhelmed.