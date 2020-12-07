Saskatoon police, RCMP have had hundreds of calls responding to COVID-19 health orders

Send this page to someone via email

Two Saskatchewan police forces have been kept busy responding to calls for COVID-19 public safety measures.

Between March 1 and Nov. 30, Saskatchewan RCMP received a total of 3,300 COVID-19-related calls for service, with 49 of those resulting in tickets.

On Dec. 4, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said it had received 1,200 similar calls leading to three tickets.

SPS said several of those incidents are still under investigation and that any information is also given to public health officials and could lead to fines through different agencies.

In a virtual press conference, the chief said the time for education regarding health orders has passed.

“Now it’s important that people understand the severity. We’ve seen as cases rise in Saskatchewan and Saskatoon, it’s important for us to have some accountability, and enforcement is part of that accountability,” Troy Cooper said.

The RCMP said most of its calls were resolved by educating people about the public health orders as well as the health and enforcement consequences resulting from not following those orders.

“As police officers, we are responsible for ensuring our actions do not put others at risk while doing our part to slow the spread of the virus. We need you to do the same and this starts by following and familiarizing yourself with the (public health orders),” read a statement from RCMP.

In the month of November, RCMP said it received 342 calls for service regarding the public health measures and it breaks down as followed:

128 complaints of individuals not self-isolating

92 large gathering complaints

20 masking complaints

14 traveller check complaints

88 other COVID-related complaints

It also said seven of the 49 fines took place in November with all of them taking place in northern sections of the province.

The RCMP breaks down the fines by the same regions as the province’s COVID-19 map.

Four of the fines were for individuals not self-isolating despite being advised to do so by local health authorities.

Two of those were in the North Central region, one in the Far North West and the other in the Far North Central.

There were three charges to people who were in or part of large gatherings.

They took place in the Far North East, Far North Central and Far North West.

Fines for disobeying the health orders range between $2,000 and $2,800.

