Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Sport training facility in Bedford fined $7.5K for violating COVID-19 restrictions

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 1:26 pm
File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police announced Monday that they have charged a business for failing to comply with the regulations set out in the Emergency Measures Act.

Police said that at 8 a.m. they received a report that a sport training facility in Bedford was operating contrary to provincial regulations.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 37 new cases of COVID-19, shuts down bars, gyms

“Police located staff onsite operating the facility with customers inside training,” said Halifax Regional Police in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As a result, the business, which was not named by police, was issued a summary offence ticket of $7,500 for failing to comply with the Emergency Measures Act.  

Trending Stories

As of Nov. 26, all fitness centres, libraries, museums, casinos and similar facilities were ordered to close in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Fitness centre owner hoping to stay open amid COVID-19 closures' Fitness centre owner hoping to stay open amid COVID-19 closures
Fitness centre owner hoping to stay open amid COVID-19 closures

“We strongly advise members of the public to educate and re-educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures, including, those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines,” said the police.

For more information on the public health directives and new restrictions, police are encouraging people to visit the following:

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadahalifax policeBedford
Flyers
More weekly flyers