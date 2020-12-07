Sport training facility in Bedford fined $7.5K for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police announced Monday that they have charged a business for failing to comply with the regulations set out in the Emergency Measures Act.

Police said that at 8 a.m. they received a report that a sport training facility in Bedford was operating contrary to provincial regulations.

“Police located staff onsite operating the facility with customers inside training,” said Halifax Regional Police in a press release.

As a result, the business, which was not named by police, was issued a summary offence ticket of $7,500 for failing to comply with the Emergency Measures Act.

As of Nov. 26, all fitness centres, libraries, museums, casinos and similar facilities were ordered to close in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“We strongly advise members of the public to educate and re-educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures, including, those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines,” said the police.

For more information on the public health directives and new restrictions, police are encouraging people to visit the following:

Halifax County restriction alerts: http://ow.ly/Hqac30rljS0

Penalties for violating public health directives: http://ow.ly/m5Ql30rljSQ