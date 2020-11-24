Nova Scotia to provide provincial update on coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

The update will come one day after governments of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced backing out of the Atlantic bubble due to rising cases in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia health officials reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Monday, for the second day in a row.

As of Monday, there were 51 known active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

