Comments

Health

Nova Scotia to provide provincial update on coronavirus

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 10:05 am
Public health officials want Nova Scotians to use COVID-19 Alert app
As case numbers rise across the Maritimes, public health officials are encouraging Nova Scotians to download the federal government’s COVID-19 Alert app.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The update will come one day after governments of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced backing out of the Atlantic bubble due to rising cases in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia health officials reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Monday, for the second day in a row.

As of Monday, there were 51 known active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

N.L., P.E.I. pull out of Atlantic bubble amid rising COVID-19 cases
N.L., P.E.I. pull out of Atlantic bubble amid rising COVID-19 cases
