Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Nova Scotia health officials reported 11 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.

There are currently 51 known active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said in a news release “COVID-19 has found its way back into our communities.”

“It is the responsibility of all of us to move quickly and stop it from spreading further. Reduce your social circle and activities, and strictly follow public health measures.”

Nova Scotia is the province with the second highest amount of active COVID-19 cases in Atlantic Canada.

Monday morning, the provincial governments of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced they are taking a break from the Atlantic bubble as COVID-19 cases rise in the region.

N.L. Premier Andrew Furey said the Atlantic bubble has been a source of pride for the region, but the situation has changed.

As of Wednesday, all travellers from the Atlantic bubble to N.L. will have to self-isolate for 14 days. Non-essential travel will not be permitted.

The same change was implemented in P.E.I., effective at midnight.

While Nova Scotia’s borders remain open with New Brunswick, N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil urged Nova Scotians to only travel for essential reasons.

“I respect the decision of the provinces of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador to take further steps at this time,” said McNeil in a news release.

“There are a number of people on both sides of our shared border who drive back and forth for work or other essential reasons, and they can continue to do so. But for anyone considering a shopping trip or other non-essential travel, we are asking you not to go.”

Dr. Strang said in the release that bursting the bubble is “a stark reminder that we need to do all that we can to stop the spread of this virus in Nova Scotia.”

The Atlantic bubble was formed in July, and this is the first time it has burst.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,190 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,074 of which are considered resolved.

According to Public Health, no one is currently in hospital with the virus and there have been 65 deaths linked to the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,143 tests for the virus on Sunday.

