Health

Snowboarder heading to Whistler after arriving from U.S fined for breaking quarantine rules

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 12:33 pm
A California man on his way to snowboard at Whistler was issued a fine under the Quarantine Act.
A California man on his way to snowboard at Whistler was issued a fine under the Quarantine Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

West Vancouver Police report issuing two tickets for violations of the Quarantine Act, including a snowboarder heading to Whistler after arriving from the U.S.

Police say they pulled over a car with expired California licence plates on Highway 99 on Monday. The traveller admitted to entering the country from the United States 12 days prior, two days short of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for travellers entering Canada.

Coronavirus: Will B.C. follow U.S. and shorten quarantine time?

The person was issued a $1,150 ticket under the Quarantine Act, police said.

West Vancouver police also responded to a home in the 1700-block of Ottawa Avenue on Nov. 28 following reports of a party. Police said a resident of the home had recently arrived from overseas and was required to quarantine.

B.C. anti-mask activist charged for quarantine violations – Nov 5, 2020

Officers found that people were gone, but it appeared as if a gathering had taken place. A fine of $1,150 was issued.

