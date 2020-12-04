Snowboarder heading to Whistler after arriving from U.S fined for breaking quarantine rules

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver Police report issuing two tickets for violations of the Quarantine Act, including a snowboarder heading to Whistler after arriving from the U.S.

Police say they pulled over a car with expired California licence plates on Highway 99 on Monday. The traveller admitted to entering the country from the United States 12 days prior, two days short of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for travellers entering Canada.

The person was issued a $1,150 ticket under the Quarantine Act, police said.

West Vancouver police also responded to a home in the 1700-block of Ottawa Avenue on Nov. 28 following reports of a party. Police said a resident of the home had recently arrived from overseas and was required to quarantine.

Officers found that people were gone, but it appeared as if a gathering had taken place. A fine of $1,150 was issued.