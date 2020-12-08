Single-day record set with 6 coronavirus deaths in Saskatchewan

Tuesday, Dec. 8, marks the largest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date, according to the provincial government.

Six deaths were added for a total count of 66 since the pandemic began, according to a press release.

Officials said five of these deceased who tested positive for COVID-19, were in their 80s with three from the Regina zone and one each from the north west and south east. The sixth person, in their 30s, was from north central.

Health officials said there were 183 new cases in the daily update on Tuesday, with the overall total for the province growing to 10,597 since the first case was reported in March. They added the seven-day average of daily cases stayed at 264.

According to the press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 62, while there are 30 in north central, 25 in Regina, 18 in north west, 13 in far north west, 10 in far north east, seven in central west, five in north east, four each in central east and south west, and one each in south central and south east. Residence information is still pending for three new infections.

There are 4,663 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

In the province, 144 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 117 are receiving inpatient care and 27 are in intensive care. This is the most hospitalization to date.

Almost 280 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 5,868.

According to the press release, 2,359 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, 369,755 tests have been carried out in the province.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to release the province’s vaccine delivery plan at 3:30 p.m.

