Canada

3 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported at Luther Special Care Home

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 10:50 am
LutherCare said there are now seven COVID-19-related deaths at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon.
LutherCare said there are now seven COVID-19-related deaths at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon. Slavomir Kutas / Global News

Three more residents at the Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon have died from COVID-19.

It brings the number of deaths at the care home to seven since a coronavirus outbreak was declared on Nov. 17.

Read more: 4 COVID-19-related deaths reported at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

LutherCare Communities officials said in an update Monday that several residents have recovered, but did not provide a number.

There are currently 28 active cases among residents and 21 staff members have tested positive, officials said.

They added that not all instances of staff contracting COVID-19 was at the workplace.

LutherCare said staff and management are working diligently to contain the virus to one unit.

Visitation at the home is currently limited to end-of-life reasons only.

Read more: 28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

There are also four active cases among residents at Luther Tower (Independent Living).

LutherCare said residents are currently self-isolating in their suites.

Officials added that they are working with public health officials on contact tracing.

