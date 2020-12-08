3 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported at Luther Special Care Home

Three more residents at the Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon have died from COVID-19.
It brings the number of deaths at the care home to seven since a coronavirus outbreak was declared on Nov. 17.
LutherCare Communities officials said in an update Monday that several residents have recovered, but did not provide a number.
There are currently 28 active cases among residents and 21 staff members have tested positive, officials said.
They added that not all instances of staff contracting COVID-19 was at the workplace.
LutherCare said staff and management are working diligently to contain the virus to one unit.
Visitation at the home is currently limited to end-of-life reasons only.
There are also four active cases among residents at Luther Tower (Independent Living).
LutherCare said residents are currently self-isolating in their suites.
Officials added that they are working with public health officials on contact tracing.
