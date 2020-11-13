Moose Jaw long-term care home reports 3 COVID-19 cases, outbreak declared

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Moose Jaw Extendicare, a long-term care facility.

To date, one resident and two staff members have tested positive for the virus, said Extendicare in a statement to Global News.

The outbreak was declared on Thursday.

“Residents were quickly cohorted based on these results and staff who tested positive are isolating at home until they are cleared to work,” said a spokesperson for Extendicare in an email.

“The affected resident and neighboring residents are isolating in their rooms where they are being provided with meals and care support.”

Extendicare says it has enhanced infection prevention and control protocols, and have added additional PPE requirements for staff.

“Our first priority, as always, is to maintain the health and safety of our residents and we know this is concerning news for our community,” said the company. “We will continue to keep in close contact with our residents, staff and families until this virus is removed from our home.”

This is the third outbreak declared at a long-term care facility in Saskatchewan within a week.

Outbreaks were previously declared on Nov. 7 at Golden Prairie Home in Indian Head, and on Tuesday at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home.

