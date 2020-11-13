Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw long-term care home reports 3 COVID-19 cases, outbreak declared

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 5:44 pm
Click to play video 'COVID-19 outbreak declared at Indian Head, Sask., long-term care home' COVID-19 outbreak declared at Indian Head, Sask., long-term care home
WATCH: Over the past several days, the town of Indian Head, Sask., has reported a coronavirus outbreak at a local bakery and in its long-term care home.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Moose Jaw Extendicare, a long-term care facility.

To date, one resident and two staff members have tested positive for the virus, said Extendicare in a statement to Global News.

The outbreak was declared on Thursday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Indian Head, Sask., long-term care home

“Residents were quickly cohorted based on these results and staff who tested positive are isolating at home until they are cleared to work,” said a spokesperson for Extendicare in an email.

“The affected resident and neighboring residents are isolating in their rooms where they are being provided with meals and care support.”

Extendicare says it has enhanced infection prevention and control protocols, and have added additional PPE requirements for staff.

Read more: Visitor restrictions coming to long-term, personal care homes in Regina

“Our first priority, as always, is to maintain the health and safety of our residents and we know this is concerning news for our community,” said the company. “We will continue to keep in close contact with our residents, staff and families until this virus is removed from our home.”

This is the third outbreak declared at a long-term care facility in Saskatchewan within a week.

Outbreaks were previously declared on Nov. 7 at Golden Prairie Home in Indian Head, and on Tuesday at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home.

Click to play video 'Calls for more action as COVID-19 devastates long-term care homes again' Calls for more action as COVID-19 devastates long-term care homes again
Calls for more action as COVID-19 devastates long-term care homes again
