Visitor restrictions coming to long-term, personal care homes in Regina

All long-term care and personal care homes in Regina will soon have visitor limitations.

​​​The Saskatchewan Hea​​lth Authority (SHA) announced that visitation will be limited to compassionate reasons only starting on Friday, Nov. 13, at the facilities as well as for the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” said the SHA advisory issued on Thursday.

“The (SHA) is asking the public for their support and co-operation in order to contain the spread of the (coronavirus).”

These restrictions will be reassessed in two weeks, the SHA added.

The health authority previously brought in visitor restrictions for all its facilities in Saskatoon due to escalating COVID-19 numbers in the city.

The SHA said the restrictions in Saskatoon will be assessed again on Nov. 17, and weekly thereafter.

