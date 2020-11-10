Menu

Canada

Visitor limitations at SHA facilities, care homes extended in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 7:59 pm
coronavirus test
Getty Images

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says visitor limitations have been extended at all of its facilities and affiliates in Saskatoon.

These restrictions for compassionate care reasons only will remain in effect with the escalating COVID-19 activity in the city, according to a press release.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

SHA announced the extension on Tuesday in order to keep everyone in SHA facilities and care homes safe during this time.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” read a SHA statement.

“We anticipate these restrictions will remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

Read more: Queen Elizabeth School in Saskatoon closed after positive coronavirus case

These restrictions will be assessed again by SHA on Nov. 17, and weekly thereafter, according to the statement.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.



